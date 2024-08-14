Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Region Targeted By Russian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zhytomyr region, air defense forces shot down three Russian kamikaze drones but private buildings sustained damage from falling debris in the early hours of Wednesday.

That's according to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko , Ukrinform reports.

The official notes that the enemy once again attacked Zhytomyr region, employing kamikaze drones. An infrastructure facility was hit.

"Thanks to the effective work of our air defense forces of the region, three kamikaze drones of the Shahed/Geran type were destroyed," said the head of the administration.

Private buildings were damaged by debris. There are no casualties, Bunechko noted.

Emergency response services have contained the consequences of the air raid, he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two households were affected in the early hours of Wednesday as downed Russian drone debris hit the area.