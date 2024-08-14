Russian Drone Attacks Infrastructure Site In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian one-way attack drone of the Shahed type hit an infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region's Nizhyn district.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Infrastructure facility inregion targeted by Russian drones

"Last night, the enemy repeatedly attacked us with Shaheds. An infrastructure facility was hit in the Nizhyn district. No casualties," ​​the report reads.

The head of the administration also expressed his gratitude to all emergency response operatives who scrambled to the scene of the impact to tackle the consequences of the enemy strike.

Enemy shelling inregion leaves six civilians injured

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian drone attack overnight Tuesday left part of electricity consumers in Chernihiv region in blackout.