Wall Street gains on falling inflation data as Fed rate cuts loom

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Wall Street experienced gains as investors responded positively to U.S. producer price (PPI) data, which indicated a reduction in inflationary pressures. This data suggests that the Federal Reserve may proceed with its planned interest rate cuts in September. The Industrial Average climbed by 100 points, or 0.26 percent, while the index saw an increase of approximately 44 points, or 0.80 percent. The Composite led the day’s advances with a rise of 220 points, or 1.3 percent, reflecting broader market optimism.



Among individual stocks, Starbucks saw a significant boost, with its shares jumping over 10 percent following the announcement that Brian Niccol, the current CEO of Chipotle, would be taking over as Starbucks' new CEO. This leadership change was well-received by investors. Conversely, Home Depot’s stock fell by 1.6 percent after the home improvement retailer revised its full-year sales forecast downward, signaling potential challenges ahead for the company.



Sean Osborne, chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank, noted that market reactions have become more pronounced due to a heightened focus on Federal Reserve employment data. He explained that discrepancies in economic data, whether positive or negative, can lead to amplified market movements, particularly in the current period of high volatility. This dynamic reflects broader investor sentiment and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding economic policy adjustments.



