Shop To Win AED 35,000 In School Fees In Exciting Back-To-School Offer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 14 August 2024:

As the busy summer winds down and families across the UAE gear up for the back-to-school season, Kenvue, the world's largest consumer company, is rewarding parents with guaranteed prizes including a raffle for the chance to win a grand prize of AED 35,000 towards school fees.

Everyone is a winner! By spending just AED 60 on any Kenvue brand products at in-store locations, shoppers can win from a variety of prizes, including rejuvenating spa days, indulgent salon trips, movie tickets, gaming vouchers, or relaxing yoga classes.

How to Enter:

Spend AED 60 or more on your favorite Johnson's® Baby, Johnson's®, Neutrogena®, Listerine®, Carefree®, and Clean & Clear® products available at all retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets.Head over toand scan or upload a picture of the receipt.Once the receipt is verified, shoppers get a special claim link to avail their prize.A digital voucher will be sent directly to their emails to redeem the prize!

All shoppers are also automatically entered into the grand prize draw. Remember, the more receipts uploaded, the greater the chance of winning.

The promotion runs from

August 14 to September 15, 2024

and one grand prize winner will be announced on

September 19 .

Kenvue holds more than a century of heritage across its iconic brands. From a baby's first bath to protecting the vitality of your skin - Kenvue delivers science-backed, safe, everyday care for every stage of life.