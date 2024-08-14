Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez signs contract extension with Inter Milan

(MENAFN) Inter Milan's Argentine forward, Lautaro Martinez, has signed a contract extension with the Italian club, as announced on Monday. The 26-year-old will remain with Inter Milan, known as the Nerazzurri, until 2029. This decision underscores the club's commitment to retaining one of their key players and signifies Martinez’s ongoing dedication to the team.



In a statement expressing his gratitude, Lautaro Martinez highlighted the significance of this contract renewal, stating, "The renewal means a lot to me. I'm proud and grateful, and I want to thank the management and the club." Martinez emphasized his enduring connection with Inter Milan, reflecting on his six-year tenure with the club and his satisfaction with the opportunity to continue contributing to their success. He expressed eagerness to strive for more victories with the team.



Martinez originally joined Inter Milan from Argentine club Racing Club in 2018. Since his arrival, he has been instrumental in the team’s success, helping them secure two Serie A titles and two Italian Cups. His contributions on the field have been pivotal in enhancing Inter Milan's competitive stature in Italian football.



In addition to his club achievements, Lautaro Martinez has also enjoyed significant success on the international stage. He has scored 29 goals in 64 appearances for Argentina, playing a crucial role in their victories at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Copa America tournaments in 2021 and 2024. This extension of his contract with Inter Milan marks a continued chapter in a successful career for the forward, both domestically and internationally.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108552927