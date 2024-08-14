Canada Banking Consumer Habits Market Report 2024 - Gen Z Is Reshaping The Early Stages Of The Customer Journey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Consumer Habits 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gen Z Is Crowdsourcing Its Banking Research

Gen Zers are banks' richest source of customer acquisition, but their customer journey is shaped much more by crowdsourced information than other generations'. The inaugural survey of 1,598 banking consumers in Canada spotlights Gen Zers' unique behaviors to help banks drive conversions.

Key Question: What are the differences between Canada Gen Zers and other generations when it comes to product discovery and consideration?

Key Stat: Banks are losing the fight for influence over Gen Zers on social media. Just 27.3% called bank-generated content the most trusted source of banking information, while 60.6% cited customer-generated content.

Gen Z is reshaping the early stages of the customer journey

Mobile and web take the lead in building Gen Zers' awareness - but email is holding its own

User-generated content is shaping Gen Zers' consideration stage

Gen Z sticks to the status quo when it comes to actually buying banking products

