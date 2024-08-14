Medical Laser Technologies Market Report 2024: Innovative Laser Technologies Transform Pain Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Laser Technologies World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical laser technologies is experiencing a rapid growth, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing preference for aesthetic and cosmetic surgeries, and rising incidences of vascular and ocular disorders.

Within this market, the aesthetic and cosmetic application segment currently commands the largest market share, reflecting the growing consumer interest in enhancing appearances. Additionally, the cardiovascular application segment emerges as the fastest-growing market segment, driven by technological advancements, notably in treating vascular diseases.

Key Market Developments:



Revolutionizing Peripheral Vascular Care: Excimer Laser Atherectomy and Drug-Coated Balloon Combo

Laser Technology Innovations: Transforming Dermatology and Aesthetics

Innovative Laser Diode-Powered PA system Enhances Breast Disease Diagnosis

Pioneering Laser Indices Revolutionize Precision Skin Blemish Treatment

Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment with Ultrafast Laser Technology

Innovative Laser-Ultrasound Technique Ensures Safe and Effective Plaque Removal

Advancing Medicine: The Future of Laser Surgery and Low-Level Laser Therapy

Thulium Fiber Lasers: Revolutionizing Prostate Enucleation Surgery

m Laser Technology: Enhancing Surgical Precision and Safety Innovative Laser Technologies Transform Pain Management

This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Medical Laser Technologies at a high level across all major geographic regions by technology, application and by end-user.

The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.

This report reveals that the global market for Medical Laser Technologies used in Cardiovascular applications will likely post a whopping 41% CAGR for the aforementioned analysis period while Aesthetics/Cosmetics is estimated the largest market with 26% global share in 2023.

This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Medical Laser Technologies market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Companies Featured



Alcon Inc.

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Bausch + Lomb

BIOLASE, Inc.

Boston Scientific

Candela

Carl Zeiss

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure Lutronic, Inc.

Fotona d.o.o.

IRIDEX Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

LASOS Lasertechnik

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Lumibird Medical

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Topcon

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION



Technology

Application

End-User Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM



World Medical Laser Technologies Demand

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Technology

Market Demand by Application Market Demand by End-User

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of World

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

5. MAJOR PLAYERS

6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

