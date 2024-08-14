Israeli airstrikes kill newborn twins as father collects their birth certificates in central Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a tragic Israeli in the central Gaza Strip claimed the lives of newborn twins as their father went to collect their birth certificates. The infants, who were born just two days prior on August 10 in Deir al-Balah, had brought immense joy to their parents, Mohammad Abu al-Qumsan and Jumana Arafa. However, their happiness was abruptly shattered when an Israeli strike hit the apartment where the family was staying, turning their celebrations into a scene of devastation.



Mohammad Abu al-Qumsan, who had been outside finalizing the paperwork for his newborns, received the harrowing news of the strike while he was away. "I had just obtained the birth certificates for my newborn babies, Aysel and Asser," he told a Turkish news agency through tears. "I didn’t expect to find them all gone." The grief-stricken father was left in disbelief as he learned of the loss, unable to comprehend that his family had been caught in the attack.



The couple had endured a challenging cesarean delivery and were finally enjoying the arrival of their twins after being displaced from northern Gaza. Their anticipation for the future with their new additions was cut short when Mohammad rushed to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, driven by dread and hope. The hospital visit confirmed his worst fears: the airstrike had indeed claimed the lives of his wife and their newborn children.



Overwhelmed by the profound loss, Mohammad collapsed in grief upon seeing his family gathered outside the morgue. "Aysel and Asser were the beginning and the end of my joy," he lamented. "My happiness was incomplete, and now it's gone." The devastating impact of the airstrike has left a family shattered and a community mourning the loss of two innocent lives.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108552766