Stree 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Ticket Price, Box Office And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Stree 2 Release Date, Box Office, Runtime, and Story: All you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor's comeback as 'Stree'. Before the release, here's everything you need to know about the horror-comedy.

Cast, box office, Stree 2 release date: After six years, Stree fans will get a sequel. Stree 2 will dominate Independence Day weekend.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao again. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will join.



Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and opens August 15, 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor returns as Girl with No Name and Rajkummar as Vicky. The cast includes Pankaj as Rudra, Abhishek as Jana, and Aparshakti as Bittu.

Tamannaah Bhatia sings and plays a key part in the film. The film has a Varun Dhawan cameo. He will reprise his Bedhiya character in Stree's universe.

Stree 2 will feature Sarkate, a headless demon who kidnaps Chanderi ladies. The main characters must arrange Sarkate's downfall.

The teaser showed that the headless monster converted Stree into an angry ghost who stalks mankind.

It takes 2 hours and 15 minutes to see Stree 2.

Stree 2 will compete at the box office alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.



BookMyShow has 2,40,000 persons interested in Stree 2, 30,000 in Vedaa, and 38,000 in Khel Khel Mein. News18 trade experts predicted Stree 2 will win Independence Day.