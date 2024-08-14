عربي


QMMF President Meets Qatari Drivers At Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya

8/14/2024 4:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai visited Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya near Barcelona in Spain to support Qatari drivers Abdulla Al Khelaifi, Ghanim Al Ali, Ibrahim Al Abdulghani during their Endurance testing sessions ahead of their upcoming events.

