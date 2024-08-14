Korea's Largest Hydrogen Expo H2 MEET And Korea's First Hydrogen Expo H2WORLD Reach Integration Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of the H2MEET Organizing Committee (left), and Jang Sung-hyuk, Chairman of the H2WORLD Organizing Committee, shaking hands after the agreement | Photo provided by H2 MEET Organizing Committee

Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of H2 MEET, and Jang Sung-hyuk, Chairman of H2WORLD, signing the agreement | Photo provided by H2 MEET Organizing Committee

Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of H2 MEET, and Jang Sung-hyuk, Chairman of H2WORLD, posing with the agreement | Photo provided by H2 MEET Organizing Committee

2023 H2 MEET venue overview │ Photo provided by H2 MEET Organizing Committee

The merged H2 MEET, which aims to expand the scale and become the leading expo of the global hydrogen economy, will take place at KINTEX on September 25-27.

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The H2 MEET Organizing Committee (Chairman Kang Nam-hoon, also the chairman of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Industry Association (KAMA)) announced that starting in 2024, the largest Korean hydrogen expo, H2 MEET, which has become established as Korea's largest, will be held jointly with Korea's first specialized hydrogen expo, H2WORLD (Organizing Committee Chairman Jang Sung-hyuk, representative of the Hydrogen Knowledge Group), officially beginning global competition.On August 9th, both committees signed a 'Mutual Cooperation Agreement' to integrate the exhibitions at the Automobile Hall meeting room. They agreed to collaborate to grow into the world's top hydrogen industry expo. The integrated exhibition will retain the 'H2 MEET' brand representing South Korea's hydrogen industry expo, while the 'H2WORLD' brand will no longer be used.H2 MEET is a specialized hydrogen industry expo held for Korean and international companies and institutions in all areas of hydrogen. It started in 2020 and is marking its fifth year this year. In 2023, H2 MEET saw record participation, with 300 companies and institutions from 18 countries and about 30,000 visitors over three days, solidifying its place as the world's largest hydrogen industry expo.H2WORLD, a hydrogen knowledge service platform, was launched in November 2018 as Korea's first specialized hydrogen expo and continued annually until 2021. Subsequently, the Hydrogen Knowledge Group undertook a drastic renewal of the brand CI and reorganized the organizing committee, launching the 'H2WORLD Renewal Expo' in Suwon in June 2023.Both expo organizing committees agreed that Korean hydrogen expos must overcome their limitations and secure global competitiveness to become the best hydrogen industry expo globally. Considering the rapid growth of hydrogen expos in France, the Netherlands, China, Japan, and other countries, they agreed that uniting under one representative brand to compete in the industry is more beneficial.Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of H2 MEET, stated,“As hydrogen becomes a key means of achieving carbon neutrality, global interest in hydrogen expos, where hydrogen industry information and technology can be verified, is increasing. As Korea's representative hydrogen expo, H2 MEET will continue to serve as a business platform and strive to grow into a leading global hydrogen expo through the integration with H2WORLD.”Jang Sung-hyuk, Chairman of H2WORLD, commented,“Given the nature of the Korean hydrogen industry, there are limits to the scale growth of Korean-based hydrogen expos due to high interest in technology promotion and cooperation partnerships rather than direct market entry by foreign companies. With various hydrogen expos emerging in major countries and global hydrogen competition intensifying, it's time to focus on securing global competitiveness through integrating Korean expos.”Meanwhile, 'H2 MEET 2024 ' is set to take place from September 25th (Wednesday) to September 27th (Friday) at KINTEX Exhibition Hall 1 in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province. This year, over 300 companies and institutions are expected to participate, and the event is anticipated to be an opportunity to experience the growth potential of South Korea's hydrogen economy ecosystem. Active business exchanges among global hydrogen industry experts and company representatives will yield tangible results.

