Tactical Logistic Solutions Spreading Their Services Into The D2C Market In The US

Tactical Logistic Solutions is now offering services to the Direct-to-Consumer market, leveraging 15+ years of logistics expertise to expand into e-commerce.

CHINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tactical Logistic Solutions , a provider of 3PL and freight services, is excited to announce the expansion of its logistics offerings into the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) in the United States. With over 12 years of experience in freight forwarding, 3PL warehousing, and comprehensive logistics solutions, the company is now poised to meet the unique demands of the e-commerce industry through its newly launched Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Fulfillment Services .

Known for its end-to-end logistics capabilities, Tactical Logistic Solutions offers a streamlined approach to D2C logistics that is designed to handle every aspect of the supply chain. From managing inventory in their strategically located US warehouses to ensuring timely deliveries, the company provides a single point of contact for all logistics needs, allowing businesses to focus on sales and growth.

“Our expansion into the e-commerce D2C services sector is a natural progression for us,” said the CEO, Abraham.“We've been working closely with e-commerce sellers, particularly those on platforms like Amazon, for years. We understand the complexities and demands of the online retail space, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

Tactical Logistic Solutions' new D2C Fulfillment Services are tailored to meet the needs of online retailers who require reliable, fast, and flexible logistics support. With advanced facilities in New York, New Jersey, and California, the company ensures that products are delivered to customers quickly and in optimal condition. Additionally, their expertise in Amazon logistics makes them a trusted partner for sellers aiming to streamline their fulfillment process.

In a market where efficient logistics can be the difference between success and failure, Tactical Logistic Solutions offers a competitive edge with its decades of experience, advanced technology, and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's global reach, combined with local expertise, ensures that businesses of all sizes can benefit from their comprehensive e-commerce D2C services.

For more information about Tactical Logistic Solutions and their new Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Fulfillment Services, visit their website or contact their customer service team.

About Tactical Logistic Solutions:

Tactical Logistic Solutions is a provider of comprehensive logistics and supply chain management services. With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses across various industries. From transportation and warehousing to inventory management and distribution, Tactical Logistic Solutions ensures seamless operations and optimal performance. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, the company is dedicated to helping clients achieve their logistical goals.

