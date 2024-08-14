Articy:Draft X Update 4.1 Brings New Features For Interactive Storytelling

(MENAFN- Pressat) BOCHUM, GERMANY - AUGUST 14, 2024 | articy:draft X, the narrative design tool used by game studios worldwide just launched a new update adding new features for faster and more streamlined scripting.

The articy:draft X 4.1 update is meant to help game writers and narrative designers step up their scripting and writing game while the DevKit updates bring new tools for the developers to create their own plugins, setup API projects and more

The addition of seen/unseen keywords better supports the scripting of choice points making it easy to model single choices, fallback paths and generally conditional paths.

Read only template properties have been introduced for users to mark template properties as read only for the articy:draft X UI.

The migration to .NET 8 improves performance and makes articy:draft X future proof.

DevKit Tools plugin is added to facilitate creating custom plugins via the MDK and setting up API projects.

The rticy API is now also available as NuGet Package for easier project setups.

Extended capabilities allow for modifying templates, features and property definitions programmatically.

The In-App Help brings the comprehensive knowledge of the help center directly in articy:draft for easier access

Alongside articy:draft X's enhanced new features come many small, yet meaningful improvements and fixes meant to enhance the articy:draft experience. Combined with the dedicated Unity and Unreal importers that have also been updated to support all the new features, game studios have everything they need to create the best stories they can imagine.



