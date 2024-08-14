Katrina Kaif Replies To Woman Who Reviewed Her Kay Beauty Brand, 'So Happy That You Are..'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A woman from Bangalore gave an honest review of Katrina's Kay Beauty eyeliner which became online. Some praised her marketing abilities, while others admired her sense of humor. The woman's went viral on the internet and was featured by numerous outlets. Katrina Kaif quickly noticed the popular post and decided to respond to it. On August 13, 2024, Katrina reshared the video on her Instagram Stories. She also added a wholesome note to the story, leaving everyone amazed.



Katrina Kaif's story







Soon later, the Bangalore-based woman realized that Katrina Kaif had published her video on her Instagram account, and her reaction was astounding. She posted a screenshot of the actress' and also shared another image of herself showing disbelief, writing: "Kal manager ko kaise bataungi ki sorry I can't come into work because I couldn't sleep all because KATRINA KAIF posted me on her story."

The review video

About Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty brand

In 2019, Katrina Kaif entered the beauty industry with the launch of her makeup line, Kay Beauty. Her makeup collection is recognized by customers for its quality and diversity.

Kay Beauty is a collaboration between Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, India's largest Specialty Beauty and Personal Care Platform, that aims to bridge the gap between high glamour and skincare. Kay Beauty has grown into a brand worth over Rs. 100 crore. Kay Cosmetics has grown its reach across India, with outlets in over 1600 locations and 90 Nykaa stores nationally.



Professional front

Katrina was seen in the film 'Merry Christmas' along with Vijay Sethupathi. She will next appear in Remo DSouza's currently untitled film which will also star Varun Dhawan.