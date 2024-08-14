Who Is Jasmin Walia? Singer On Vacation With Hardik Pandya In Greece

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jasmin Walia is a British and television personality who is rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.



The singer who is on vacation with Hardik Pandya in Greece



Jasmin and Hardik have been fueling romance rumors on social media, and they are reportedly vacationing together in Greece.

Jasmin was born in Essex, England, to Indian parents, and rose to prominence after appearing on the British reality television series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE).



She began as an extra on the show in 2010, but swiftly rose through the ranks, becoming a full cast member in 2012.



Her musical breakthrough occurred in 2017 with the release of "Bom Diggy," a song she did with Zack Knight.

In 2022, she worked with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz in a music video called 'Nights n Fights'.