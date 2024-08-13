Al-Mashat, South Sinai Governor Discuss Strategic Investment Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, met with Khaled Mubarak, Governor of South Sinai, to review the implementation of plan projects and discuss key ongoing and upcoming projects in the governorate. They also explored investment opportunities for both local and international investors in South Sinai.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Al-Mashat highlighted the strategic importance of Sinai as a central element of the sustainable development strategy and a crucial component of the Egyptian economy, given its natural and human resources.

Al-Mashat noted the significant developments in Sinai in recent years, emphasizing the increase in total public investments directed towards projects in Sinai and the Canal Cities.

She also outlined key developmental programs planned for the fiscal year 2024/2025 aimed at enhancing South Sinai. These programs include numerous projects in agriculture and irrigation, drinking water, transportation and storage, education, and healthcare.

Moreover, the minister emphasized the importance of macroeconomic stability through efficient investment spending and maximizing economic and social returns from various investments. She explained that the ministry is implementing a governance framework for investment spending to facilitate local and foreign private sector participation in projects across Egypt's governorates.



