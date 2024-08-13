Statrys Named Among Top 10 Fintech Companies In Hong Kong, Highlighting Client Trust And Steady Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top 10 Fintech - Statrys

Hong Kong-based fintech company recognized for its commitment to serving SMEs with reliable business accounts and payment solutions.

HONG KONG, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Statrys , a leading fintech company specialising in business accounts and payment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has been named one of the Top 10 Fintech Companies in Hong Kong by Fintech News Hong Kong, a prominent Asian magazine. This recognition underscores Statrys' commitment to serving SMEs and its steady growth in the fintech sector.Bertrand Theaud , Founder of Statrys, commented on the recognition: "This acknowledgement is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us and the hard work of our dedicated team. It reinforces our mission to empower SMEs with reliable financial tools and exceptional service."Since its inception, Statrys has made significant strides in the fintech industry, continuously expanding its client base and transaction volumes. The company has played a key role in facilitating international payments, foreign exchange services, and company incorporation for businesses across various sectors. These achievements highlight Statrys' increasing influence in SME financial services and its unwavering commitment to supporting businesses in international trade.Statrys has established itself as a key player in the fintech landscape by prioritising client needs and fostering steady growth. The company's success is built on its commitment to providing tailored solutions that address the specific challenges faced by SMEs in international trade."Our clients' success drives our own," Theaud added. "This recognition reaffirms that our approach of focusing on our core mission and working diligently to meet our objectives resonates with the businesses we serve."Statrys offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the unique needs of SMEs. These include multi-currency business accounts, international and local payment solutions, company cards, and foreign exchange services. The company's ethos is built on a holistic approach to financial services, providing SMEs with all the tools they need to manage their business finances efficiently and effectively in one place.As Statrys continues to grow, it maintains its focus on providing transparent, individualised service and responsive customer care. The company remains dedicated to supporting SMEs in their international trade operations and invites businesses to explore its range of financial solutions.Statrys' success underscores Hong Kong's position as a leading fintech hub in Asia. Looking ahead, the company has ambitious plans for expansion and innovation. Statrys aims to extend its reach into new markets across Asia and Europe, enhance its services by leveraging AI, and significantly expand its workforce, creating new jobs in Hong Kong's thriving tech sector.For more information, visit .About StatrysEstablished in 2019 in Hong Kong, Statrys offers specialised fintech solutions, including business accounts and payment services designed to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By focusing on client needs and leveraging industry expertise, Statrys is committed to supporting SMEs in their international trade endeavours.

