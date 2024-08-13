Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
8/13/2024
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3171266 KUWAIT -- The cabinet expressed sincere condolences to His Highness the Amir sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah family for the passing away of His Highness the Commander of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
3171260 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed strong condemnation regarding the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by two occupying forces ministers, members of the Knesset, and hundreds of settlers and extremists.
3171227 KHARTOUM -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan Fahad Al-Thafeeri announced the completion of the necessary preparations for a Kuwaiti airlift to provide humanitarian and medical aid to the victims of landslides and war in Sudan.
3171218 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics highlighted the promising potential of Kuwaiti women's sports on the international stage.
3171282 WASHINGTON -- US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel rejected, in a briefing, the Israeli occupation national security minister Ben-Gvir action in Jerusalem earlier, by saying "any unilateral action like this that jeopardizes such a status quo is unacceptable." (end)
