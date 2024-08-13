Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3171266 KUWAIT -- The cabinet expressed sincere condolences to the Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and Al-Sabah family for the passing away of His Highness the Commander of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

3171260 KUWAIT -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed strong condemnation regarding the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by two occupying forces ministers, members of the Knesset, and hundreds of settlers and extremists.

3171227 KHARTOUM -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan Fahad Al-Thafeeri announced the completion of the necessary preparations for a Kuwaiti airlift to provide humanitarian and medical aid to the victims of landslides and war in Sudan.

3171218 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics highlighted the promising potential of Kuwaiti women's sports on the international stage.

3171282 WASHINGTON -- US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel rejected, in a briefing, the Israeli occupation national security minister Ben-Gvir action in Jerusalem earlier, by saying "any unilateral action like this that jeopardizes such a status quo is unacceptable."



