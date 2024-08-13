Thomas House Family Shelter Announces Honorees For Laces & Legacies: Paving The Path Forward Annual Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas House Family Shelter is proud to announce the distinguished honorees for the upcoming Laces & Legacies: Paving the Path Forward Annual Celebration, set to take place on September 20th at 6:00 PM at The Court at Timeless Venues in Fountain Valley. This evening is for connection, celebration, and remembrance-a night for our supporters to contribute to our mission and honor those who have significantly impacted our community with exceptional dedication.

This year's honorees include:

Janet Selz & Daren Zumberge from JDL – Recipients of the Mary and Bernie Selz Visionary Award for their unwavering support for many years through financial contributions, consistent fundraising support, and provision of essential items that have empowered countless families to achieve long-term self-sufficiency, furthering the mission and vision Thomas House.

IKEA Costa Mesa– Recipient of the Helping Hands Award for their exceptional support. They've revitalized our youth development space, provided generous discounts for our office enhancements, and made a substantial impact through their participation in our food drives.

Kim B. Nguyen-Penaloza – Recipient of the Unsung Hero Award for her outstanding and often unrecognized efforts in advocacy, generous in-kind donations, and dedicated service to Thomas House and the Garden Grove community.

“We are thrilled to honor JDL, IKEA Costa Mesa, and Kim B. Nguyen-Penaloza for their extraordinary contributions to Thomas House Family Shelter,” said Shakoya Green Long, CEO of Thomas House Family Shelter.“Their commitment and support play a crucial role in helping us empower and provide vital services to unhoused families with children to transform their lives, and we are excited to celebrate their achievements at our annual celebration.”

The Laces & Legacies event will feature an array of activities including silent and live auctions, delectable dining, vibrant dancing, and special tributes to our late founders Mary and Bernie Selz and extraordinary individuals and groups who have notably supported our cause.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the event are now available. For more information, please visit our website at or contact James Hofeling, Development Manager, at ....

About Thomas House Family Shelter

For over 37 years, Thomas House Family Shelter has served the community by providing a safe, supportive environment & the resources necessary for unhoused and at-risk families with children to remain together while empowering them to become independent and self-sufficient. With a remarkable success rate of 90% in helping graduating families secure permanent housing, Thomas House Family Shelter consistently demonstrates its impactful presence. Collaborating with over 100 local community partners and supported by a dedicated team of over 400 volunteers annually, we continue to strengthen our mission and make a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve.

