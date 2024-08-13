Bahrain, Jordan Fms, AL Chief Tackles Gaza Turmoil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Foreign Abdullatif Al-Zayani discussed on Tuesday with Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit and Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi the latest security and developments in the Arab countries and the Gaza Strip.

During a telephone call, Al-Zayani discussed with Abul-Gheit the need of stopping the ongoing war, protecting civilians and facilitating humanitarian aid access to Gazans as well as de-escalation in the region, Bahrain's Foreign said in a statement.

The two sides also covered ongoing diplomatic efforts made by the League's Secretariat to back joint Arab action in all fields to bring interest to all Arab countries, it added.

In a separate statement, the ministry further said Al-Zayani and his Jordanian peer shared, during another telephone call, views on international and Arab efforts on the halt of war in Gaza and its repercussions on regional security and stability as well as endeavors aimed at de-escalation, it stated.

The two ministers discussed deep-rooted historic sisterly relations between the two countries and their nations, and means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in all fields.

In addition, they focused on continuing joint coordination and consultation towards all challenges and current regional happenings to achieve their joint goals, it pointed out. (end)

fas







MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108551549