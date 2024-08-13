Bahrain, Jordan Fms, AL Chief Tackles Gaza Turmoil
Date
8/13/2024 7:16:29 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MANAMA, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani discussed on Tuesday with Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit and Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi the latest security and Political developments in the Arab countries and the Gaza Strip.
During a telephone call, Al-Zayani discussed with Abul-Gheit the need of stopping the ongoing war, protecting civilians and facilitating humanitarian aid access to Gazans as well as de-escalation in the region, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The two sides also covered ongoing diplomatic efforts made by the League's Secretariat to back joint Arab action in all fields to bring interest to all Arab countries, it added.
In a separate statement, the ministry further said Al-Zayani and his Jordanian peer shared, during another telephone call, views on international and Arab efforts on the halt of war in Gaza and its repercussions on regional security and stability as well as endeavors aimed at de-escalation, it stated.
The two ministers discussed deep-rooted historic sisterly relations between the two countries and their nations, and means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in all fields.
In addition, they focused on continuing joint coordination and consultation towards all challenges and current regional happenings to achieve their joint goals, it pointed out. (end)
fas
MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108551549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.