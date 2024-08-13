Julia Byas's Book 'ACT As THOUGH I AM ALREADY, THERE I AM POWER OF THE SPOKEN WORD'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julia Byas

ACT AS THOUGH I AM ALREADY, THERE I AM: POWER OF THE SPOKEN WORD

Continues to Inspire and Transform Lives

USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author and spiritual leader Julia Byas's influential book, ACT as THOUGH I AM ALREADY, THERE I AM POWER OF THE SPOKEN WORD , continues to make a significant impact in the lives of readers around the world. This profound work delves into the power of the spoken word and its ability to transform lives through faith and alignment with the divine.ACT as THOUGH I AM ALREADY, THERE I AM POWER OF THE SPOKEN WORD offers readers compelling narratives that highlight the importance of aligning one's life with divine will. The book serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to deepen their faith and harness the power of positive speech. Chapter One, titled "Your thoughts become things," emphasizes that while we cannot always control our thoughts, we can control our words. By doing so, our words can impress upon the subconscious, leading us to ultimate victory.Julia Byas is a retired Registered Nurse, ordained pastor (2001), and Apostle (2013). She currently serves as the Senior Pastor at Immanuel Temple God-with-us and as the Pastoral Care Coordinator for Deer Valley Home Health Services STL since 2023. Julia's extensive community work includes substance abuse and marriage counseling since 1997, and serving as an administrator for Maurice Olden Lewis Midwest College of Theology since 2023. She has also been a Youth Council and YMCA literacy counselor and tutor since 2004. Her numerous accolades include being named Woman of the Year in 2011 by the American Biographical Institute. Her book was featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2022 and received multiple accolades, including Book of the Month for November and December 2022.Julia Byas was inspired to write this book following a profound personal experience. Awakened the day after her son's visual, she felt a divine prompting about the power of the spoken word. This led her to write down her wisdom and insights, transforming her pain into empowerment. Through deliberate and intentional speech, Julia discovered a path to personal deliverance and a deeper connection with God.The primary message of ACT as THOUGH I AM ALREADY, THERE I AM POWER OF THE SPOKEN WORD is a practical guide on how to honor God's teachings. It emphasizes the importance of controlling our words and taking responsibility for our life experiences. The book is structured to include biblical verses that correlate with each chapter, making it easier for readers to connect with God's teachings. It offers practical tools to help individuals overcome negative self-perception and embrace a more empowered, faith-based life.Julia Byas's exploration of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of the spoken word is rooted in personal experiences and biblical principles. Her book provides insight into how words can influence our spiritual journeys, offering a valuable framework for understanding the psychological benefits of positive speech and divine alignment. It is a testament to the resilience and strength found in faith and positive affirmation, contributing to spiritual and literary studies by highlighting the enduring power of words to shape destinies."Being chosen, you will be accused wrongly and unjustly, because some will not understand your commitment to the call."For more information about Julia Byas and her works, visit itgwu .

Julia Byas on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford