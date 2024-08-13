(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, AB, Canada, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Carbon Technologies (“Volt Carbon” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement (the“Offering”) announced on July 22nd, 2024 and clarified on July 30th, 2024, by issuing 4,445,000 common shares in the capital of the Company on a“flow-through” basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a“Flow-Through Share”) at a price of $0.045 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of $200,025 (the“First Tranche”). The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to incur qualifying“Canadian exploration expenses” as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). All securities as part of the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day hold period.



Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”): (i) a cash finder's fee in the amount of $14,001.75 and (ii) 311,150 non-transferable finder warrants (together the“Finder Warrants” and each a“Finder Warrant”), are to be paid to Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the“Finder”), who is arm's length to the Company. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the Finder to purchase one (1) common share (each a“Finder's Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.05 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the TSX-V to extend the deadline for the final closing of the Offering from the original deadline of September 5th, 2024, to September 20th, 2024.

Carbon Offsets

Volt Carbon Technologies, in partnership with EmitIQ, has initiated a Carbon Project Feasibility Assessment to explore the viability and benefits of implementing a carbon offset project using Volt Carbon's innovative dry separation process in graphite production. The feasibility study will conduct thorough research on the project background, market analysis, methodology selection, and carbon credit pricing, providing key findings, recommendations, and financial projections. Furthermore, a sustainability page will be developed and integrated into Volt Carbon Technologies' website to showcase the Company's commitment to sustainability, emissions data, reduction goals, and progress, enhancing transparency and accountability.

V-Bond Lee, CEO and President of the company, conveyed,“We were thoroughly impressed with EmitIQ's abilities and certification credentials. This partnership is perfect for further exploring our novel process, which is completely dry compared to other mineral separation processes. This results in much faster process times at our plant, and it stands to reason that our carbon footprint would be lower than other graphite producers. I look forward to seeing the results of the study.”

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website

