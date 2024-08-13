TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION DONATES $340,000 TO COHEN CHILDREN's MEDICAL CENTER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brad Calhoun, President and CEO with Dr. Jose Prince, Chief of Surgery of Cohen Children's Medical Center

Funds Will Support Life-Saving Medical Equipment, Clinical Care, and Research

- Brad Calhoun, President and CEONEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teachers Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.8 billion assets and more than 460,000 members, proudly announced a $340,000 donation to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New York. This generous contribution will support the hospital's greatest needs, including life-saving medical equipment, clinical care, and research.The donation was presented by Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union, at a ceremony held at Cohen Children's Medical Center. The funds were gratefully accepted by Dr. Jose Prince, Pediatric Chief of Surgery at Cohen Children's Medical Center and star of the Netflix series 'Emergency NYC.'“At Teachers, we are deeply committed to making a positive impact in our communities,” said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union.“It is an honor to support Cohen Children's Medical Center in their mission to provide essential and critical care to children. Together, we can bring hope to the children and families who need it most.”The donation was part of the ongoing partnership between Teachers Federal Credit Union and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for local children's hospitals across the country. The credit union's recent organizational-wide fundraising campaign, which included its annual Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament, successfully raised over $600,000 to support children's hospitals nationwide.“The support from Teachers Federal Credit Union is beyond valuable in helping us change lives,” said Dr. Prince.“This generous donation directly impacts our ability to provide world-class care and innovative treatments to children in need, and is a testament to what can be achieved when organizations and medical institutions come together with a shared purpose.”US News and World Report rated Cohen Children's Medical Center as the number one children's hospital on Long Island for 2023-2024. The hospital serves over 1.8 million children in New York City boroughs, Nassau and Suffolk counties, and beyond.Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has been pivotal in funding healthcare for children, providing 32 million patient visits for 12 million kids each year. Teachers Federal Credit Union has proudly supported Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 2021, raising over one million dollars for the non-profit.For more information about Teachers Federal Credit Union, please visit .ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.8 billion in assets and over 460,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 30 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit .ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S PHILANTHROPIC EFFORTS:Committed to community stewardship by way of charitable giving and volunteer efforts, Teachers focuses efforts on supporting non-profit organizations that promote education, human services, economic development and research. In 2023, Teachers supported over 85 charitable organizations with more than $800,000 and over 2,500 volunteer hours.ABOUT COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTERCohen Children's Medical Center is a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center dedicated to providing the very best care to meet the special needs of children, from premature babies to adolescents. Their 206-bed hospital opened in 1983 as the New York metropolitan area's only hospital designed exclusively for children. Today, they are the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, treating more than 450,000 children in New York City boroughs, Nassau and Suffolk counties, and beyond. Cohen Children's was ranked for the 17th year as one of the“Top Children's Hospitals” by US News and World Reports in nine subspecialties and recently received the ANCC Magnet Prize award for their Bee Mindful program, a service personalized to the uniqueness of a special needs patient. Cohen Children's doesn't just treat the child but the whole family! Cohen Children's is a member hospital of Northwell Health system which also includes 23 hospitals



