AI Is Changing Workplace Learning 9 Minute Video From MASIE Learning Foundation

Elliott Masie - AI & Learning

MASIE Foundation releases a 9-minute update for business colleagues on AI Impacts on Workplace Learning.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elliott Masie, Chair, The Masie Learning Foundation, has released a 9-minute video update for colleagues on AI Impacts on Workplace Learning. The video can be accessed here:According to Masie,“As AI evolves each month, our organizations need to strategize its impacts on employee development and learning.”The free new video addresses topics such as Beyond the Intro & Fascination Stage of AI; Preparing for Changing Job Roles that Use AI; Roles for Smart Tutors & AI Blended Learning; Integrating AI into Learning and Talent Systems; Big Learning Data and Predictive Data; and Governance, Standards and Strategies for AI.AI is a provocative and also controversial force in the world of technology, business and education. To address this, Elliott Masie has created an interactive and experiential event to help learning professionals better understand and imagine how learning organizations, business units and learners themselves will evolve learning processes with the rapidly expanding set of AI tools, systems and strategies.Masie's AI & Learning will take place September 10th and 11th in Saratoga Springs, NY. Participants will engage in 2 Days of Briefings, Case Studies & Lab Experiments in this intensive and interactive meeting focused on the implications, challenges, and opportunities of AI and Workplace Learning, and the quickly changing and evolving impact of AI and Generative AI on our world of Workplace Learning.For information on the MASIE Learning Foundation's AI & Learning event go to .

AI Is Changing Workplace Learning