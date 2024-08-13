MOFA – Ketagalan Forum 2024 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue To Focus On Cross-Strait And Economic Issues

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, Taiwan – The of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Prospect Foundation will hold the Ketagalan Forum-2024 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue at the Grand Hyatt Taipei on August 21.

“The eighth edition of the forum will be the first on regional security to be hosted by Taiwan's new administration. The event will again serve as a platform for enhancing exchanges and dialogue among relevant parties and encouraging all sectors of the international community to focus greater attention on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,” MOFA expects.

Former prime minister of Japan and current member of the House of Representatives Yoshihiko Noda, former prime minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger, and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will deliver keynote speeches at this year's forum.

“The event will be attended by 15 prominent political figures, parliamentarians, academics, and experts from eleven countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, India, Israel, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Denmark,” said MOFA in a press release Tuesday.“They will engage in joint discussions with Taiwanese representatives on issues such as gray-zone conflict in the Taiwan Strait and the South and East China Seas; building economic resilience, de-risking, and the role of Taiwan's semiconductors in stabilizing global supply chains; and how digital authoritarianism is spread through false information and how it affects democracy.”

The latest updates on relevant information will be available on the Ketagalan Forum . On the day of the event, the public will be able to watch the proceedings via a link on the website to the Ketagalan Forum channel.

