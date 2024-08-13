Symplast Launches Symplastcrm: An AI-Powered Solution For Driving Growth In Aesthetic Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Symplast CRM empowers providers to convert more prospects into patients

Symplast introduces SymplastCRM, an innovative AI-enhanced tool designed to revolutionize patient engagement and operational efficiency in aesthetic practices.

- Facundo Formica, CEOFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Symplast, a leading innovator of mobile-first EHR and practice management solutions tailored for the aesthetic industry, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming launch of SymplastCRM on September 1st, 2024. This extension of Symplast's offerings will streamline operations and enhance interactions between aesthetic practices and their clientele.Powered by Artificial Intelligence, SymplastCRM optimizes workflows for Lead Management, Lead Nurturing, and Marketing Automation, all tailor-made to meet the unique needs of the aesthetic field. This solution will enhance practice efficiency, lead tracking, patient acquisition, lead conversion, and revenue growth through targeted, personalized campaigns.Building on Symplast's commitment to cutting-edge technology, SymplastCRM is as a powerful component within the Symplast ecosystem, boosting ROI, operational efficiency, and reducing administrative burdens. It fosters deeper engagement with prospects and patients through strategic nurturing, cross-selling, and upselling tactics. As a comprehensive solution, SymplastCRM is set to revolutionize aesthetic practices by integrating seamlessly with Symplast EHR for efficient, two-way communication."With SymplastCRM, we are taking a significant step forward in empowering aesthetic professionals," said Miguel Barcenas, Director of Product at Symplast. "Our module enhances practice management with best-in-class lead management, nurturing, and marketing solutions designed to foster stronger patient relationships. Our new CRM module offers advanced communication and automation tools that allow practices to focus on what truly matters-building meaningful patient relationships and delivering personalized care. This focus, coupled with our commitment to driving growth, enhances the overall patient experience."Key Features of SymplastCRM:- AI-Driven Patient Engagement: SymplastCRM leverages artificial intelligence to deliver the right message at the right time, understanding each patient's journey and providing personalized communication based on their prospect-to-patient stage and service interests. The module also features advanced segmentation capabilities to re-engage past patients with tailored messaging that resonates with their previous experiences and preferences.- Powerful Analytics: The new module includes in-depth analytics and reporting features powered by AI, enabling practices to gain valuable insights into patient behavior, preferences, and trends to make informed decisions and enhance service delivery.- Streamlined Operations: SymplastCRM integrates seamlessly with Symplast EHR to eliminate barriers to efficient operations. Through AI-driven automation, the module enhances communication with patients by sending timely payment reminders, confirmations, and other essential notifications, freeing up valuable time for practitioners to focus on patient care.- Expanded Multi-Channel CRM Support: The module supports various communication channels, including email, SMS, and social media, enabling practices to maintain consistent and efficient interactions with their patients.SymplastCRM expands the capabilities and functionality of the existing Symplast platform, ensuring a smooth transition for current users while offering robust features to attract new practices seeking comprehensive CRM solutions.“In today's competitive landscape, aesthetic professionals need cutting-edge tools like Artificial Intelligence to thrive,” said Facundo Formica, CEO of Symplast.“With SymplastCRM, practices can achieve higher patient satisfaction, improved operational efficiency, and significant growth, allowing providers to focus on delivering exceptional, personalized care in a rapidly evolving market.”To learn more about SymplastCRM and stay updated on the official release, visit .About Symplast:Founded in 2013, Symplast is the #1 mobile EHR/Practice Management ecosystem for plastic surgeons and medical spas. Symplast's user-friendly solutions streamline operations and enhance patient engagement, making it a trusted partner for over [number] aesthetic practices nationwide.

Natan levy

Symplast

+1 844-796-7527

email us here