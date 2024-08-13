Contribution Of Renewable Energy To The Turkish Economy Reached $4.8 Billion In 6 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The contribution of sources (RES) to the growth of the Turkish in the first half of this year alone amounted to 4.8 billion US dollars. The share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation in the country is constantly growing.

Thanks to renewable energy, the country's security in the energy sector is being strengthened, according to the ministry's message on the social X.

According to the information, due to renewable energy sources, in the first six months of this year, it was possible to reduce gas imports to the country by 14.5 billion cubic meters.

The Turkish government previously stated that in the period up to 2035, it is planned to invest 73 billion dollars in the development of the renewable energy sector.