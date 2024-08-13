Contribution Of Renewable Energy To The Turkish Economy Reached $4.8 Billion In 6 Months
Date
8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The contribution of renewable energy sources (RES) to the growth
of the Turkish Economy in the first half of this year alone
amounted to 4.8 billion US dollars. The share of renewable energy
sources in electricity generation in the country is constantly
growing, Azernews reports.
Thanks to renewable energy, the country's security in the energy
sector is being strengthened, according to the ministry's message
on the social Network X.
According to the information, due to renewable energy sources,
in the first six months of this year, it was possible to reduce gas
imports to the country by 14.5 billion cubic meters.
The Turkish government previously stated that in the period up
to 2035, it is planned to invest 73 billion dollars in the
development of the renewable energy sector.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108550823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.