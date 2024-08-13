Russia May Be Preparing Provocation With Chemical Weapons Center For Countering Disinformation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians may be preparing a provocation with chemical weapons, because right now they are spreading information about the alleged use of such weapons by Ukraine.

That is according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Ukrinform reports, citing the center's Telegram .

According to the post, Russian propaganda began to actively produce fakes about Ukraine's alleged plans to use prohibited weapons.

Kovalenko stressed that such acts of propaganda might indicate that Russia's special services are preparing provocations to blame Ukraine.

"The Russians may be preparing a provocation with chemical weapons, as they are spreading the news about the alleged use of such weapons by Ukraine right now," Kovalenko said.

He said that "Ukraine does not use prohibited weapons, acts in a civilized manner, and protects Russian civilians in the Kursk region from Russian shelling."

"However, Russia needs victims from among its civilians to blame Ukraine. That is why they are ready to kill their own people, as the FSB already did at the hands of ISIS at Crocus City Hall," Kovalenko added.