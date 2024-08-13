First Thematic Conference To Follow Up Peace Summit To Be Held Online In Aug - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first thematic dedicated to the third point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula "Energy Security" will be held in August.

This issue was discussed at an extended meeting of the working group on the implementation of the Security point clause of the Peace Formula, which was held by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Ukrinform reports, citing the presidential website .

According to the statement, Yermak informed the audience that the Peace Summit would be followed by thematic dedicated to individual blocks of the Peace Formula. They will be aimed at developing and agreeing on the components of the overall peace plan announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The first such conference will focus on the third point of the Peace Formula, Energy Security. The event will take place online this August," the statement reads.

Yermak emphasized that the total loss of generation because of Russian shelling amounted to 9 GW. According to him, this year's July was the most difficult month for Ukrainians and the economy due to an unprecedented power shortage.

"Now our power engineers have managed to stabilize the situation, and there have been no blackouts for more than two weeks. But the autumn and winter season is ahead, and we must coordinate our efforts to prevent new destruction and help restore the energy sector," Yermak said.

Minister of Energy German Galushchenko provided detailed information on the consequences of attacks on energy infrastructure.

"This conference should result in a joint communique that will reflect the key agreements on energy security," Yermak added.

The meeting was attended by diplomatic representatives of about 40 partner countries and organizations, as well as Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Energy German Galushchenko and his Deputy Svitlana Hrynchuk, Advisors to the Head of the Presidential Office Dariia Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz.

The First Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula were discussed at the meeting, including nuclear security, food security and the humanitarian dimension – the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. A joint communique was signed after the summit.