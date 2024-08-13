(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The Road Show is being led by the Cousins Maine Lobster Chicago franchisees Yunus Shahul and Thameem Shahul. The
Shahul brothers joined CML in 2018, and now have sixteen CML food trucks operating across Illinois, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Florida. They are among the brand's most successful multi-unit franchise operators.
Cousins Maine Lobster was founded in 2012 as a single food truck. CML got its big break on the fourth season of Shark Tank when real-life cousins and co-founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, landed a deal with Shark Barbara Corcoran. Twelve years later,
CML is one of the top five Shark Tank investments of all time! Now operating 70 units across 27 states, the brand has been on a mission to increase its reach across the Midwest through the recruitment of new franchise partners in new markets.
Co-Founder, Jim Tselikis shares, "We are fortunate to have the opportunity to leverage our incredible franchise partners, the Shahuls, to bring Cousins Maine Lobster on tour to new markets across Wisconsin. This is our second visit to Wisconsin this summer, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response we've received from so many new and returning fans! We would love to serve our loyal customers more often. We have been actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join our family of franchisees in hopes of permanently expanding our reach across Milwaukee, Madison and
LaCrosse markets." Those interested in learning more may visit
Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected] .
Fans interested in the
CML Wisconsin Road Show are encouraged to follow along on Facebook, where they can find more information on tour stops and times: CML Food Truck Chicago, IL .
Tour stops include:
Monday, August 19th
Royal Wine & Spirits
12:00pm – 8:00pm
8930 W North Ave,
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Tuesday, August 20th
Royal Wine & Spirits
11:00am – 7:00pm
8930 W North Ave,
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Wednesday, August 21st
Lake Louie Brewing
12:00pm – 9:00pm
1079 American Way
Verona, WI 53593
Thursday, August 22nd
608 Brewing Company
12:00pm – 9:00pm
83 Copeland Ave
La Crosse, WI 54603
Thursday, August 29th
Kenosha – RightWay Auto Sales
11:00am – 7:00pm
4728 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
Friday, August 30th
Rock County Brewing Company
12:00pm – 8:00pm
10 N Parker Drive
Suite #160
Janesville, WI, 53545
