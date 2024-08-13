Silvertech Awarded Digital Experience Project Of The Month By Progress Sitefinity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEDFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SilverTech , a national digital experience agency, has been awarded Digital Experience Project of the Month by Progress Sitefinity . This accolade recognizes a digital project built on Sitefinity that harnesses to provide the best customer experience, with SilverTech's F&M project being the first acknowledged in the program.Experts at SilverTech were tasked with delivering an aesthetically pleasing website that also allowed space for the company to continue to grow over the next few years. Capitalizing on Sitefinity's advanced CMS (Content Management System) features, SilverTech successfully improved engagement and increased conversions, users, and sessions significantly.Sitefinity Insight was utilized to deliver personalized content to users, highlighting recent programs and accounts with custom modules and centralized content. The F&M Bank website project proudly highlights SilverTech's expertise in digital experience and Sitefinity's capabilities in customizations which together, brought the brand to life.SilverTech's Partnership with Progress SitefinitySilverTech is a Premium Progress Sitefinity Partner and has established extensive technical knowledge across the Sitefinity framework. SilverTech is honored to be recognized as the Progress Sitefinity Partner & Digital Agency of the Year and the 2023 Sitefinity Partner of the Year distinction for all North America. With the help of 2 Sitefinity Champions and over a dozen certified Sitefinity developers and marketers, SilverTech experts have developed and launched 50+ projects using the Progress Sitefinity platform.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design & development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a 'Top 200 Agency of 2023'. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.

