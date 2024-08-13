Avenu's Govinsights Platform Expands With New Saas Products

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu) announces the expansion of its GovInsights with the launch of three new innovative products: Avenu | Records, Avenu | STR, and Avenu | Jury. This expansion signifies a major advancement in Avenu's transition to a comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, aimed at better serving agencies nationwide by enhancing efficiency, compliance, and community engagement.







“At Avenu, we are committed to providing cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of government agencies,” said Sarah Ratcliffe, Chief Product Officer at Avenu Insights & Analytics.“Our continuous transition to a SaaS model is a significant step forward, offering scalable, accessible, and robust solutions. This shift not only streamlines our product offerings but also ensures a consistent and intuitive user experience.”

Benefits for Government Agencies

Government agencies utilizing Avenu's GovInsights platform experience numerous benefits, including:



24/7 Availability: Round-the-clock access demonstrates a respect for constituents' time and mirrors the customer service that constituents increasingly expect.

Enhanced Security: SaaS offers a quicker response to developing threats.

Effortless Reliability: Automated backups and disaster recovery ensure data is protected and always available.

Cost Efficiency: Eliminating the need for on-premise servers reduce hardware and maintenance costs.

Scalability: Unlimited cloud storage and rapid deployment allow for easy scaling to meet growing needs, either through population increases or higher-than-anticipated adoption rates amongst constituents. Unified User Experience: A unified platform ensures a seamless and intuitive user interface, simplifying training and support.

Product Details

Avenu | Records is designed to revolutionize document imaging and indexing for municipalities. This versatile solution offers configurable workflows, advanced property fraud alerts, and seamless payment processing integration. Its intuitive dashboard and high-quality scanning capabilities ensure accurate and efficient document management, making it an indispensable tool for enhancing record-keeping processes.

Avenu | STR addresses the complexities of managing short-term rentals (STRs) with a comprehensive, all-in-one platform. This solution integrates identification, monitoring, and compliance processes, helping municipalities maximize compliance and revenue while improving constituent experience. Features include advanced monitoring software, a user-friendly portal for property owners, and robust reporting tools. Avenu | STR supports municipalities in maintaining community standards and financial health.

Avenu | Jury revolutionizes court operations by automating the bulk of paperwork, expediting processes with automated summons postcards and kiosk check-ins, and providing end-to-end services from initial pool creation to final payment. This solution enhances every aspect of jury management, offering tailored reporting, robust security, and a user-friendly online portal for jurors. It streamlines jury list creation using diverse data sources, sources jurors from multiple databases for diversity and representation, and simplifies case and panel creation with randomized selection.

The GovInsights platform leverages a unified technology framework that streamlines development and functionality across multiple products. This integrated approach not only reduces development time but also simplifies support and customization, ensuring a consistent and intuitive user experience across all applications. Customers benefit from enhanced security and reliability through automated backups and disaster recovery, ensuring data integrity and availability. Rapid deployment tailored to existing systems allows for quick and efficient implementation, minimizing downtime and disruption.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 4,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software solutions including administration and revenue recovery. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management software and solutions that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.

