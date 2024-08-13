King Commends Development Of National Centre For Security And Crisis Management

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Monday commended the development of the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, as well as the efforts of its staff in proficiently dealing with various crises.

During a visit to the centre, accompanied by HRH Hussein, His Majesty highlighted the importance of its role in achieving integration and coordination among the concerned national entities when dealing with crises, according to a Royal Court statement.

During a meeting-attended by the centre's president, HRH Prince Ali-the King listened to a briefing from the centre's deputy president, Brig. Gen. Hatem Al Zoubi, on its development plans in the field of crisis management.



Zoubi said the centre has developed 28 national plans that include scenarios for various crises, noting that the centre periodically conducts various exercises that simulate potential risks and crises to test these plans, the statement said.



His Majesty toured the centre and was briefed on crisis management procedures and early warning systems for issues related to food security, climate change, air quality, and supply chain navigation, as well as on the latest technologies introduced by the centre.

The King also listened to a briefing by Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah on the PSD's plan for the upcoming parliamentary elections, which is in coordination with the relevant authorities, in order to enable citizens to cast their votes with ease, according to the statement.



Maaytah said this plan is based on the information provided by the Independent Election Commission and on the accumulated experiences and expertise of the PSD.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Interior Minister Mazen Farraya, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting.







