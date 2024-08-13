(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Verve Group SE: Agenda for Verve's Capital Markets Day 2024



Stockholm, 13 August 2024: Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker: VER / M8G) is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and the to its Capital Markets Day (“CMD”) on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 10:00 am CEST in Stockholm.

As part of our CMD, we would like to inform you about the latest developments within Verve but also in the advertising industry, dive deeper into Verve's mission "Lets' make media better." and last but not least take a look at the strategic focus and growth potential of Verve.

Agenda



Start 10:00 (CEST)

Part One - Verve Business Update





Commercial Update (Remco Westermann, CEO Verve)



Financial Update (Paul Echt, CFO Verve)

Jun Group becomes part of Verve (Mishel Alon, CEO of Jun Group and Remco Westermann)









Part Two – Expert Sessions: Advertising, a Dynamic Market



State of the advertising market and upcoming trends (Peter Huijboom, Member of the Board of Verve and former CEO Media & Global Clients at Dentsu)



Gen AI, AI and AI cloud development (Maria Wiss, Country Director at Google Cloud Sweden)

Privacy and targeting (Rowena Lam, Senior Director of Product IAB Tech Lab)

Part Three - Verve Deep Dive into“Let's make media better.”



Better Outcomes for Publishers (Sameer Sondhi, CRO Verve)



Better Outcomes for Advertisers (Alex Stil, CCO Verve)



Responsible Media – Verve's Privacy First AI Targeting Solutions (Prasanna Prasad, CTO Verve)

Emerging Channels – Verve's focus on emerging channels (Carl Liverstam, MD Verve Nordics) End 16:00 (CEST)

If you would like to attend the event in Stockholm in person, please register through the link below or directly with Esther Hilsen (...). The number of participants is limited, and personal participation cannot be guaranteed. You will receive a confirmation email and identification will be required to join the Capital Markets Day. If you would like to follow the event online, please also register using the link below.





Date: August 29, 2024

Link:

Time: 10:00 CEST

Further information, including the full agenda, will be made available before the event.





For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

..., ...



About Verve

Verve (Ticker: VER / M8G) is a fast-growing, profitable, digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. Aligned with our mission,“Let's make media better,” the company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has two secured bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Verve's certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info:

... .











