Heavy Rains Disrupt Food Delivery And Quick Commerce Businesses In North India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 13 (KNN) Heavy monsoon rains pounding North India have thrown a wrench into the operations of quick commerce and food delivery platforms, causing widespread order cancellations and delivery failures across hundreds of pin codes.

The deluge has also dealt a significant blow to foot traffic at restaurants and entertainment venues, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region, according to a recent report by The Economic Times.

The impact on the food and beverage has been severe. Restaurant chains report business drops of up to 50% over the weekend, with dine-in cancellations in Delhi-NCR spiking by 50% in just four days.

Waterlogged streets and traffic snarls are keeping patrons away, while delivery riders struggle to fulfill orders amidst challenging road conditions.

Navdeep Dahiya, a weather forecaster and programme manager at Zomato, highlighted the gravity of the situation on social media platform X. He noted severe waterlogging in various parts of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, with conditions expected to worsen.

The disruption extends beyond the immediate Delhi-NCR area. Social media is awash with videos and photos depicting severe traffic jams and waterlogging in cities across Haryana, Punjab, and even as far as Pune in the west. Despite the implementation of rain surge charges by delivery platforms, order fulfillment remains a significant challenge.

Food delivery giant Swiggy confirmed to ET that while orders continue for both food and quick commerce, ensuring the safety of delivery partners is their top priority. "During rains, the rain hardship allowance increases with increasing intensity and even after," a Swiggy spokesperson stated.

The company is closely monitoring rider locations in waterlogged areas and providing assistance through its 'Ride and Repair' initiative for breakdowns or delays.

The monsoon season traditionally sees an uptick in food delivery orders as people opt to stay indoors. However, this year's heavy rains have created a perfect storm of logistical challenges.

Delivery partners are hesitant to venture out, and those who do face poor road conditions and waterlogging. Many delivery businesses are left with no choice but to wait for conditions to improve.

With weather forecasts predicting heavy rains to continue for the next two weeks across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Punjab, quick commerce players are bracing for further disruptions to their operations. As the region grapples with this monsoon mayhem, the resilience of the food delivery ecosystem is being put to the test.

(KNN Bureau)