Honeywell's New NEP Technology Promises Greener Petrochemical Production In India

New Delhi, Aug 13 (KNN) In a significant development for India's petrochemical sector, Honeywell International Inc's Indian arm has introduced a new that could boost the industry.

The new NEP (Naphtha to Ethane/Propane) technology, which is currently in the demonstration phase, promises to use 50 per cent less feedstock in petrochemical production while simultaneously reducing emissions.

Ranjit Kulkarni, Vice President of Honeywell India, revealed in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol that the has already attracted considerable interest from both private and public sector oil companies in India.

"They want the demo to be held wherever it is going on. They said if the demo is successful, we are interested in adopting it," Kulkarni stated. He added that while no formal agreements are in place yet, there are ongoing engagements with potential adopters.

The NEP process allows for the production of adjustable amounts of ethane and propane from naphtha or LPG, which are crucial in manufacturing ethylene and propylene - key components in plastics and fibres production.

Honeywell claims that this new method not only increases the yield of these valuable chemicals but also reduces the generation of less profitable byproducts typically associated with conventional production methods.

Kulkarni emphasised the efficiency of the new technology, stating, "The efficient molecular management means refinery can now make similar ethylene quantity with almost 50 percent lower feedstock, which is another significant savings for a country which heavily relied on importing hydrocarbon feeds."

This innovation comes at a time when Indian state-run refiners are increasingly focusing on expanding their petrochemical production capabilities. Major players like Indian Oil Corporation and Petronet LNG are diversifying their portfolios towards higher-value petrochemicals.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation have also announced significant investments in expanding their petrochemical manufacturing capacities.

The timing of Honeywell's technology introduction aligns well with India's growing prominence in the global chemical industry. As the sixth-largest producer of chemicals worldwide and the fourth-largest in Asia, India's chemical industry is projected to grow by 9.3 percent, reaching $304 billion by 2025.

