Apsara Ice Creams To Launch Muskaan Initiative On Its 53Rd Anniversary

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India In a bid to bring joy and smiles to people's faces, Apsara Ice Creams today announced the launch of a unique initiative titled Muskaan on its 53rd Anniversary on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. Apsara Ice Creams is an established and trusted brand with a presence in the for more than five decades and has been providing premium quality ice creams to their customers since its inception.



(L to R): Mr. Nemchand Shah, Founder Partner, Apsara Ice Creams & Mr. Keyur Shah, Managing Partner, Apsara Ice Creams launched initiative titled -

Muskaan as part of their 53rd Anniversary celebration





As part of its 53rd anniversary, Apsara Ice Creams will launch a unique initiative to celebrate India's 78th Independence Day, which is indeed a matter of great pride for all the Indians. The initiative will be launched on August 15th in Mumbai and Pune, and will be carried out in the other cities in a phased manner.





Under the initiative of Muskaan, the company intends to distribute 53,000 (ice cream), which is close to four tonnes of ice cream. This initiative will cover 9 states and 25 cities in India. The ice creams would be distributed amongst various NGOs', orphanages, old age homes, and various foundations in government and non-government sectors.





The aim is to bring a smile to their faces and give them a scoop of joy. The initiative is also to add sweetness to their lives, that too on such an auspicious occasion of Independence Day of India. NGOs and leading social organisations like Lions International, Leo International, Leo Club of Andheri Achievers, Rotaract Club, and Shree Nityanand Education Trust will also be a part of the initiative.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nemchand Shah, Founder Partner, Apsara Ice Creams said,“The main aim of Muskaan is to bring about joy among the various sections of society and also celebrate our 53rd anniversary. The launch will take place on August 15th, on the 78th Independence Day, which is a matter of great pride for all of us. We are really excited and thrilled to see the smiles on their faces and make their day a memorable one. We truly believe in giving back to society and adding happiness to their lives.”





Sharing his views, Mr. Keyur Shah, Managing Partner, Apsara Ice Creams explains,“The entire thrust is to reach out to various strata of society. It is a matter of great pride that we are celebrating our anniversary on this occasion of the 78th Independence Day. This initiative aims to spread joy and smiles among those in need, showcasing Apsara's commitment to social responsibility."





"Through the Muskaan initiative, Apsara Ice Creams cherishes its anniversary by contributing to the well-being and joy of many.” He further said,“We are looking forward to the initiative covering 25 cities in India. On this occasion, we would like to thank all our customers, partners, employees, and key stakeholders for their unwavering support over the years. I would also like to thank all our franchise partners and organisations who have come forward to help us make this initiative a grand success. I am confident that their effort will surely add a silver lining to the initiative.”