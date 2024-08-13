Biomednewsbreaks - Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Releases Report On Annual Shareholders' Meeting Activity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt

(NASDAQ: ADTX) , an innovation dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations, is reporting on the results of its recent annual shareholders' meeting. According to the announcement, all nine proposed agenda items were successfully passed. Those proposals include the election of directors, the ratification of auditors, and the issuing of shares for Series B-1 and B-2 convertible preferred stock addition, a proposed Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) and share increase

was approved, among other items.

“I want to thank all of our stakeholders for their participation and continued support,” said Aditxt cofounder, chair and CEO Amro Albanna in the press release.“We believe that the approval of these proposals will equip us with important tools as we continue to work on meeting certain of our existing obligations and position Aditxt towards achieving our strategic initiatives.”

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is an innovation platform dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners and shareholders collaboratively drive its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. Aditxt has a diverse innovation portfolio, which includes the following: Adimune(TM) Inc., which is leading the charge in developing a novel class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to combat organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir(TM) Inc., which focuses on enhancing national and population health and impacting public health globally; and Pearsanta(TM) Inc., which delivers rapid, personalized and high-quality lab testing accessible anytime, anywhere, led by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit .

