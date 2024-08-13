Sofidel And ISSNAF Launch AI Innovation Award With $3,000 Prize

(MENAFN- 3BL) HORSHAM, Pa., August 13, 2024 /3BL/ - Sofidel, a global leading of paper for hygienic and domestic use, is partnering with the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Chapter of the Italian Scientists & Scholars in North America Foundation (ISSNAF) to launch the 2024 ISSNAF-PND/Sofidel AI Innovation in Marketing Award. The winner will receive a $3,000 grand prize.

This award honors individuals who have used groundbreaking AI applications in marketing and aims to elevate the hard work of Italians living in North America in the AI and marketing sectors. As an Italian company, Sofidel America is excited to promote the innovations of the nominees through this awards program.

To be eligible, nominees must have Italian citizenship and be members of ISSNAF. They also must have an affiliation with a research or institution/company in Delaware, New Jersey or Pennsylvania. Only applicants who have a Master's, PhD or Medical/Vet Residency completed prior to 2018 will be considered.

Nominations are due by Aug. 30. The winner will be announced and will be invited to ISSNAF's Annual Event to be recognized for their award-winning AI application.

To submit a nomination, please contact ISSNAF.

For information about Sofidel and ISSNAF, visit their respective websites.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit .

About ISSNAF

ISSNAF is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to connect, empower and celebrate the Italian intellectual diaspora in North America, connecting more than 3,000 scholars, researchers and technologists in North America. The ISSNAF chapters carry out the ISSNAF mission at the local level with support of active members and volunteers. For more information, visit .