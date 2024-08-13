Addressing Systemic Inequities, Galaxy Of Stars Membership Of Minority And Women Entrepreneurs Surpasses 500,000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy of Stars is thrilled to announce that it has reached a remarkable milestone in its support for diversity and innovation in the business world. More than 500,000 disadvantaged entrepreneurs have registered as members of Galaxy and are receiving

help starting and growing their own businesses.

Galaxy of Stars ( ) is the leading resource and education for women and minority entrepreneurs, providing essential support and tools for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. This milestone reflects the platform's success in addressing systemic inequities and empowering underrepresented communities in the business world.



Galaxy of Stars, a leading education platform for underrepresented entrepreneurs, is celebrating 500,000 members.

The Galaxy of Stars platform offers a wide range of featured tailored to address the diverse needs of entrepreneurs. With more than eight years of experience supporting thousands of minority and women entrepreneurs, Galaxy integrates valuable lessons learned to provide exactly what these business owners need.

One of the standout features is the Galaxy Grants program. Entrepreneurs have the opportunity to apply for a Galaxy Grant with a super quick, simple, and free application process. There is always an open grant available for application, making it an accessible opportunity for anyone, whether in the idea phase or already running a business. Galaxy has been mentioned by CNN, U.S. Chamber of Commerce (CO) and others as one of the top grantors in the U.S.

and others as one of the top grantors in the U.S.

The Galaxy Community Forum

is another unique and remarkably helpful feature of Galaxy of Stars. Entrepreneurs can tap into the wisdom of the crowd on this active message board by giving and receiving advice from fellow business owners. This dynamic forum fosters a supportive environment where members can share experiences, find solutions, and network with peers going through the same journey. To further incentivize participation in this incredible support tool, Galaxy of Stars has launched a new $2,500 grant that will be awarded only to participants on the Galaxy Forum.

Members also benefit from weekly emails that provide the latest grant opportunities, resources, and helpful articles. The Grant Finder

is one of the largest listings of grants from around the country; and offers a database of hundreds of grants specifically for minority and women founders, allowing entrepreneurs to filter by industry or region to find the most suitable options.

Additionally, the Funding Sources Lists

& Finance Learning Center

provides access to thousands of options for loans, investments, and other business financing. The finance learning center offers educational content to help entrepreneurs understand and choose the right financing options. Also included are tutorials on how to apply for grants, loans, and investments.

The Galaxy University Learning Hub

features a library of hundreds of learning tools tailored for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Users can filter resources by format or subject to find the most relevant information.

Galaxy of Stars continues to innovate and expand its offerings to support the diverse needs of its growing community. With a commitment to empowering women and minority entrepreneurs, Galaxy of Stars remains a beacon of opportunity and a vital resource for small business success.

Galaxy of Stars is sponsored by Hidden Star Resources, an eight year old non-profit 501(c)(3) with a remarkable track record of success helping underrepresented entrepreneurs.



Dr. John Sibley Butler, Chairman Emeritus at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin, a 3 time successful entrepreneur and world renowned expert on minority business, praised the platform saying, "Hidden Star is the best thing to happen to minority business in 50 years!"

ABOUT HIDDEN STAR

Dedicated to the notion that America is better with more successful minority and women owned businesses, Hidden Star Resources is a non-profit 501(c)(3) based in Austin, Texas. Since 2016 Hidden Star has helped, at no cost, countless minority and women entrepreneurs start and grow their own companies. We are proud to be a two-time recipient of Department of Commerce / Economic Development Administration grants for assistance to disadvantaged business owners. Hidden Star offers help nationwide.

SOURCE Hidden Star Resources