Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Garden Hose Accessory (DAL-533)
Date
8/13/2024 12:32:28 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that when I stretched my water hose out across my yard to water my lawn, after about a week the grass under the hose would die," said an inventor from
Benbrook, TX. "My invention would ensure that placement of a hose would not result in the grass underneath dying."
This patent-pending, novel design would prevent damage to grass or ground covering, and in doing so would improve the aesthetic of the exterior of the home, improving satisfaction and peace of mind. This invention would be easy to install and use, and offered in a convenient and practical design that would save time and frustration for the inventor.
