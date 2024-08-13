Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Garden Hose Accessory (DAL-533)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that when I stretched my water hose out across my yard to water my lawn, after about a week the grass under the hose would die," said an inventor from

Benbrook, TX. "My invention would ensure that placement of a hose would not result in the grass underneath dying."

This patent-pending, design would prevent damage to grass or ground covering, and in doing so would improve the aesthetic of the exterior of the home, improving satisfaction and peace of mind. This invention would be easy to install and use, and offered in a convenient and practical design that would save time and frustration for the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-533, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp