Tier4 Group Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year On The Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tier4 Group , a trailblazer in recruitment and workforce solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year. This remarkable achievement underscores Tier4 Group's sustained growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence in providing top-tier recruitment and executive search services.



The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Many of today's most recognizable brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“It's an honor for any organization to be recognized on the Inc. 5000, but for Tier4 Group to have the prestigious recognition for a sixth consecutive year is fully a testament to the commitment, expertise, and drive of our team,” said Betsy Robinson, Founder and CEO of Tier4 Group.“We thank our clients for their partnership and trust in us. Our goal is to stand out in a crowded space and this recognition is proof that we're achieving that goal.”



Tier4 Group's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 highlights the company's impressive three-year growth rate, which is a result of its strategic focus on expanding service offerings, investing in cutting-edge technology, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. Over the past year, Tier4 Group has achieved significant milestones, including:



.Expanding its footprint with new offices in key markets

.Launching a premier executive search brand, Retained .

.Strengthening partnerships with industry-leading technology providers

.Supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives through targeted recruitment and community engagement efforts

.Hosted a ten-year anniversary celebration



“To recognized by Inc. for the sixth consecutive year on their list of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in United States is validation of the intentional commitment and execution from our team to provide an experience to our Clients and Candidates that sets Tier4 Group apart,” said Robert Bouchard, Tier4 Group COO.



As Tier4 Group continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of delivering high-quality, customized solutions that drive success for its clients. The company looks forward to building on its momentum and achieving new heights in the years to come.



About Tier4 Group



Tier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology talent, professional services, advisory, and information security firm specializing in connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill technology and execute on critical projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized for six consecutive years (2019-2023) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, as well as recognition as a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the fourth time in 2023, and also a Best Places to Work in Georgia. For more information, visit tier4group.



About Retained



Retained is a premier executive search firm specializing in the full-time, fractional, or interim placement of senior technology leaders, C-suite executives in technology and non-profit companies. Retained is a subsidiary of one of the nation's fastest-growing talent brands, Tier4 Group, and leverages strong industry connections and deep expertise in these sectors to deliver unparalleled solutions. Retained's unique process employs a human-centric approach complemented by powerful AI tools to identify and place premier talent. This innovative method connects organizations with candidates who not only meet their needs but also enrich their teams with diverse backgrounds, skills, and perspectives. For more information, visit retained.

Allie Thibault

Tier4 Group

...

