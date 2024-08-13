Medical Solutions Celebrates 17Th Year On Inc. 5000 List With Impressive Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company achieved 185% growth over a three-year period amid challenges

Medical Solutions , one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America, according to Inc. magazine. Ranked No. 2,733 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list , Medical Solutions achieved an impressive 185% growth over a three-year period. This marks the 17th year the Omaha-based company has earned a spot on the list.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition and our continued growth, especially in the face of such challenging times," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as well as our unwavering commitment to connecting healthcare facilities with top-tier talent."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Medical Solutions, which also ranked No. 202 in health services and No. 27 in the state of Nebraska, is a leader in the healthcare staffing industry.

As the second-largest healthcare staffing firm in the country, it continues to set industry standards. With office locations spanning coast to coast, the company effectively connects premier healthcare talent with facilities nationwide.

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems - connecting nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing.

