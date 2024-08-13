For The Tenth Time, Supplycore Makes The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SupplyCore Ranks No. 4,892 on the 2024 List

Rockford, IL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- magazine revealed today that SupplyCore, a integrator and small business defense contractor headquartered in Rockford, Illinois, is No. 4,892 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Customer success is at the heart of our achievements. Our team, along with our global network of suppliers and partners, is dedicated to meeting the readiness needs of our military and government customers," said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. "As we continue to expand, our unwavering commitment to supporting the warfighter remains our driving force. We are deeply thankful to all our stakeholders for their essential contributions to sustaining customer readiness."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

This is not the first time SupplyCore has been recognized by Inc. SupplyCore was featured within the elite Inc. 500 five separate times from 2000 through 2004, allowing for the company's induction into the Inc. Hall of Fame. SupplyCore subsequently made the Inc. 5000 from 2016 through 2019. In total, SupplyCore has been honored as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States ten different times.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore supports the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items, heavy equipment, and fire and emergency services equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, Special Operational Equipment (SOE) TLS, and Fire and Emergency Services Equipment (F&ESE) TLS. In addition, SupplyCore supports several General Services Administration (GSA) schedules and contracts and is a single source solution for Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales. For more information about SupplyCore and its 36-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

