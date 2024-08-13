Life Changing Energy Ranks No. 133 On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy, a leader in certifying sound and energy healers, has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024, ranking an impressive #133 in the nation, #4 in the education sector, and #3 among companies in Michigan.Headquartered in Brighton, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, with a mission to empower individuals through holistic education and healing, Life Changing Energy has grown rapidly, transforming the lives of students and clients alike worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive range of certification programs designed to equip healers with the skills necessary to practice sound and energy healing personally and professionally. With a focus on accessibility, fun and easy-to-understand teaching, Life Changing Energy is transforming alternative education with their accredited programs. Many which can also be used for continuing education."Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the transformative impact that our programs have on communities across the world," said Vickie Gould, Founder and CEO of Life Changing Energy. "We are proud to be at the forefront of a movement that empowers individuals to take control of their mind-body-soul wellness, harnessing the power of sound and energy for healing and personal growth."Life Changing Energy's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list underscores the growing demand for alternative healing methods and the company's leadership in this emerging field. The recognition comes at a time when more people are seeking non-traditional approaches to wellness, and the need to spread awareness of these methods are greater than ever.One of the company's latest initiatives is certifying healers who work with neurodivergent children, and this has set it apart in the industry. Life Changing Energy's programs are designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of students, providing them with the tools and knowledge to make a positive impact in their communities.About Life Changing EnergyLife Changing Energy's mission is to raise the world vibration one healer at a time. The company is committed to transforming lives through the power of sound and energy healing. It offers a wide range of accredited certification programs. Students have ongoing support through their Facebook group of certified healers and are able to buy the best tools for the trade through the online store. By empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge to practice healing professionally, Life Changing Energy is helping to build a more compassionate and connected world.For more information, visit .Vickie GouldOwner/Founder...More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this list gives founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

