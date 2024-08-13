NATIONAL CAR CHARGING WINS PRESTIGIOUS NASPO VALUEPOINT® MASTER AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Leading EV Charging Reseller Offers Competitive Pricing on Premier Brands Kempower and ChargePoint Throughout the U.S. via NASPO ValuePoint.

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Car Charging (NCC), the nation's most experienced independent electric vehicle (EV) charging station reseller and installer, announced it has been awarded a multi-year NASPO ValuePoint® Master Agreement with the State of Maryland. This contract covers electric vehicle (EV) Level 2 (AC) and DC fast (DCFC) charging hardware, networking software, and O&M services. Although the rigorous review process was led by Maryland, the prestigious contract is open to all 50 U.S. states and territories. It aims to help public entities nationwide meet the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure through the Participating Addendum Process. Through this agreement, NCC and its Honolulu-based subsidiary, Aloha Charge, will efficiently and cost-effectively offer their products to state and local governments and educational entities across the nation.

Esteemed for its stringent vendor selection process, NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program ensures exceptional quality and value for its participants.

"We are deeply honored to be chosen as the EV charging solutions provider for the State of Maryland and NASPO ValuePoint," said Jim Burness, CEO of National Car Charging. "Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our state-of-the-art portfolio. With our proven track record and the NASPO ValuePoint® Master Agreement, we can effectively support the transition to electrified transportation smoothly and efficiently. This recognition is a testament to NCC's leadership in the EV charging sector. We sincerely appreciate NASPO's trust and remain dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation solutions across the nation."

Founded in 2011, NCC focuses exclusively on expanding the nation's EV charging infrastructure, aiming to simplify the electrification transition and ensure long-term benefits from public and private investments. With over 11,000 ports installed across 1,100 clients in 48 states, NCC offers a diverse portfolio of EV charging hardware, software, and maintenance solutions. Their contract includes industry leaders like ChargePoint, Kempower, EV Connect, and ChargerHelp!. NCC prides itself on sourcing products from the world's leading innovators to deliver the best owner and driver experience.

NCC's extensive portfolio caters to the diverse and complex electrification needs of the public sector. This includes solutions for public and workplace parking, as well as a wide range of fleet vehicle applications such as school buses, police vehicles, trash trucks, street sweepers, and even watercraft. Their offerings ensure that every use case is covered, providing comprehensive support for the transition to electric vehicles.

"No two charging installations are alike, so we tailor our recommendations to fit each customer's unique needs," Burness shared. "To ensure public entities have the right tools, we've spent a decade curating the most reliable EV charging options on the market. We pair these with competitive pricing and stellar customer service, ensuring both station operators and drivers benefit."

National Car Charging

isn't new to the public charging arena. Over the last decade, they've installed stations for nearly every business channel and more than 60% of their work is in the public space including all Hawai'i's federally-funded NEVI program installations.

NCC has been awarded EVSE procurement contracts in seven (7) states

including California and has been selected to participate in more than eight (8) different prestigious cooperative buying programs

throughout the country.

This highly anticipated award goes into effect immediately, allowing NASPO member states to initiate the Participating Addendum

process and take full advantage of NCC's exceptionally competitive pricing on the most reliable charging and O&M products available. Many have already signed PA agreements with NCC, streamlining the procurement process for their local government agencies and public entities, as well as the states themselves. The contract is in effect until May 31, 2027, with an option for renewal extending through May 31, 2029.

