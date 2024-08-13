More Than 60 Million Americans Enrolled With ID.Me To Safely Verify Their Identity Online

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ID reaches another major milestone, enabling an unprecedented number of Americans to quickly access services with one verified and portable login credential.

ID, the digital identity wallet used by more than 130 million Americans to keep themselves safe while transacting online, announced today that it has verified over 60 million Americans to the standards for consumer authentication1. These 60 million users can utilize ID's digital wallet to safely login and prove their identity in seconds at any government, commercial, or non-profit organization that uses ID.



ID Founder and CEO Blake Hall notes that ID's growth is a result of business customers and individual Americans choosing ID to secure their online identity.

"Keeping government agencies and commercial customers safe from fraud allows them to bring high-value services online," said Hall. "When individual Americans pick ID's digital wallet to keep themselves safe as well, we are able to streamline login and identity verification processes. By giving people control over their login and data, we are able to streamline access."

ID is the only digital wallet that meets the federal government standards for secure multi-factor authentication while offering online, video chat, and in-person options for identity verification at NIST IAL2. ID aims to be the last login Americans will ever have to manage and the last identity verification they will have to complete. After enrollment, Americans can use ID's digital wallet to login and prove ID to various websites to safely access services.

ID has enrolled more than 130 million members into its digital wallet. The number of these users verified at IAL2 has grown to 60 million in less than six months since ID announced it had reached 50 million IAL2 users. Superior results are driving rapid growth and adoption.

Use of a portable and reusable identity credential is proven to enhance customer experience and expand access to services. ID's pre-verified users have a 99%+ pass rate when using their credential across sites, all while minimizing user friction and empowering users to control their own data and privacy. From Q2 2023 through Q1 2024, the ID pre-verified rate grew 29%. Fifty-five percent of all attempts to log in using ID were by pre-verified users.

By offering multiple verification pathways, including video chat, in-person, and self-service options, ID provides flexible verification methods for individuals, including those without credit history or who are unhoused; Americans abroad; and users in tribal communities. ID addresses historical barriers to verification for these populations and others.

1 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-63-3 Identify Assurance Level 2 (IAL2)

For example, a federal agency working with ID found that users in Puerto Rico experienced a relative increase in pass rates of more than 200 percent with ID compared to the data broker solution previously used by the agency.

"Users know that an ID button on a website signifies a digital fast lane for rapid access to services," says Hall. "This is especially important for vulnerable populations. Data brokers leave tens of millions of non-fraudulent users behind. ID locks in inclusion gains for these users via the ID Identity Wallet."

Meeting NIST standards is also key for fraud prevention. During the pandemic, seven states credited ID with helping prevent over $270 billion in fraud. Because fraud and identity theft slow down agency operations, ID's fraud prevention also creates more access to government services over time.

"The power of the secure ID login is that it allows our business customers to move past a fractured, confusing tangle of login systems," Hall explains. "By unifying consumer identity across organizations, our customers can focus on their core mission and service delivery while outsourcing authentication to ID, thereby increasing access and lowering fraud."

About ID

ID is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID once and seamlessly login across websites without having to create a new login and verify their identity again. Over 130 million users experience streamlined login and identity verification with ID at 17 federal agencies, 42 state government agencies, and 58 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. ID's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit



