Highly Accurate Image Recognition Technology Enables A Variety Of AR Effects On Smart Devices

MINATO, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nabla Works Corp., which aims to provide IT technology-based convenience and efficiency to various industries through AI, has launched Nabla AR Solution, a service that utilizes advanced image recognition technology to realize diverse AR effects on smart devices.
Service Overview
Nabla AR Solution, equipped with a highly accurate facial recognition algorithm, enables high-speed facial detection at the millisecond level and more accurate and natural overlaying of effects by capturing mesh data in addition to facial characteristics. It also supports wide-angle views and is unaffected by changes in lighting, allowing for high-quality virtual experiences.
The service offers a diverse range of AR effects and can be applied immediately to live broadcasts, advertisements, e-commerce, and other entertainment applications.
Key Competitive Advantages
1. High Availability: Offers high-speed facial recognition and accurate tracking (approximately 20ms FPS), ensuring real-time performance.
2. Occlusion for Facial Parts: Enables occlusion of facial parts such as lips and eyebrows.
3. Multiracial Face Detection Optimization: Accurately recognizes facial characteristics of a wide range of ethnic groups, made possible by extensive research conducted across various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It contributes global growth and end-user's loyalty
4. Optimized Edge Effects: Applies clear effects to fine details such as hair tips and facial contours, providing a natural impression.
5. Customizable Effects: Includes dedicated tools for customizing effects.
Service Features
Features of the service include:
Beauty Skin Effect Features
- Smooth skin
- Acne and blemish correction
- Skin tone correction
Make-up Features
- Lipstick, blush, eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelashes, colored contact lenses
- Hair color change
Cosmetic Surgery Features
- Facial slimming, chin correction, nose width/height, mouth width/height, eye size
Filter Features
- Background blur
- Color tone adjustment
Sticker Features
- Animal faces and ears
- Activation of sticker effects through gesture recognition
Supported OS and Web browser:
- iOS , Android
- Windows , MacOS
- Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge
To experience the service, visit:
Future Outlook
The company plans to release a real-time version of the GAN Skin Feature as part of its AI image generation solutions. This is expected to deliver more natural and enhanced results by utilizing individual skin textures.
By continuing to provide AI services in various fields from Japan, the company aims to contribute to a future where AI and humans coexist.
Company Overview
Company Name: Nabla Works Corp.
Representative: Masayuki Motoshima
Business Activities: Development and sales of AI software and hardware
URL:
