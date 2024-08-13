Inventhelp Inventor Develops New And Improved Smart Sensor Cane (CNP-812)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working with the blind, and I thought there could be a better walking stick to provide direction assistance for enhanced safety," said an inventor, from New Britain,

Conn., "so I invented the MY SENSOR CANE. My design would also provide numerous additional features to assist the visually impaired user."

The invention provides a state-of-the-art smart cane for vision-impaired individuals. In doing so, it would offer the user near proximity detection of objects and persons. It also would offer a variety of operating features, navigation features, and personal health care information features. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an innovative and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vision-impaired individuals. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

