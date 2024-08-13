Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Visual Self-Examination Device (CNP-811)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to be able to see my back," said an inventor from

Torrington, Conn., "so I invented LET ME SEE. It helps you find out if something is wrong with your skin, so you can seek help faster. Or if you are out hiking it can help find ticks behind your neck on the back of your knee."

The invention provides practical visual self-examinations so that you can inspect parts of the body that are difficult or impossible to see for possible medical concerns. This in turn could help to detect and address medical concerns more quickly which would provide peace of mind. The device is adjustable, easy to use and the inventor has created a prototype.

The invention provides practical visual self-examinations so that you can inspect parts of the body that are difficult or impossible to see for possible medical concerns. This in turn could help to detect and address medical concerns more quickly which would provide peace of mind. The device is adjustable, easy to use and the inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

